One lost German Shepard had an adventure across Pontefract last week but has been thankfully been reunited with their owner following support from the local community.

The dog was first spotted roaming across the town by various members of the community, in the afternoon of December 29, launching a social media style search-and-rescue.

Despite various members of the public trying to approach the dog, it continued to run off in fear.

The dog’s location continued to be tracked via social media – with users sharing its location and how they tried to help, in hope someone else would be able to bring the dog to safety.

Darren Dale and friends helped secure Sheba, and reunite her with her owner.

Madi Laura was one of the kind community members who helped look for the Alsatian.

She said: “I was in the area and saw the first sighting posted on Facebook so I jumped in to help.

"I met quite a few lovely people along the way and we all collectively got her away from dangerous traffic situations.

"She was a lovely dog and it was fantastic to see the community come together.”

The Alsatian inspired a social media search-and-rescue, after a member of the public posted a photo of her sat on local train tracks.

At one point, the dog was worryingly spotted sitting on the local train tracks by Emma Foster, who tried to help the dog but was unable to get her.

Emma’s social media post brought lots of attention to the lost dog – gaining nearly 600 shares.

One user who saw the post was Darren Dale, who ultimately found the dog with his friends and helped return her to her rightful owner.

He said: “I first heard about the dog missing on Facebook, someone tagged me to see if it was mine as I own three German Shepards.”

Sheba has been reunited with her rightful owner and is home safe and well.

Darren sadly lost a dog after it ran onto nearby train tracks two years ago, so was determined to help the lost pup.

He continued: “We found the dog along the Pontefract Tanshelf and Monkhill train line where it had been spotted.

"It was very wary and wouldn’t let you get close to it.

"She was petrified but me and my cousin, and a few friends, managed to get to her when she stopped of exhaustion near the fire station.

"Some passers by in a car helped to keep her safe and secure till we got the things we needed.”

Darren gave the pup food and water and was supported by the K9-Sar team, who help reunite lost dogs with their owners.

They scanned her microchip which lead them to the previous owners, who then contacted the rightful owner.

The lovely dog was named as Sheba, a German Shepard from Barnsley, who is now officially home safe.

The successful search-and-rescue has also further inspired hero Darren to set up a charity dedicated to helping dogs without a home.

He said: “Rescuing dogs has been a passion for me since I started rehoming them around eight years ago.

"The discussion has been with my family, partner and friends to turn some land I own into a dog rescue and shelter for all those lovely dogs out there that need, and want, a better life.

"It’s taken me a long time but I am 80 per cent nearly there and I’m hoping in the next coming months it will be complete.

"There is no price on dog loyalty and love and seeing dogs happy, makes me happy.”