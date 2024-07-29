Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand new indoor dog play centre, which will be the first of its kind in Yorkshire, will open up at a popular Wakefield business park next week.

Jolly Barks and Play, will be open to all four-legged friends, and their owner,s who are looking for a safe and secure environment to play.

The indoor dog park, which is based at Headway Business Park and opens next Monday, July 29, will allow dogs and their owners to book private slots and hire out the venue, meaning they can come in and out at whatever time is best for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by their own dogs, owners Fran Beever and Lisa Chothia, decided to open the centre after realising there was nothing like this across the region.

Fran Beever and Lisa Chothia have opened a brand new indoor dog park in Wakefield.

Owner and qualified dog trainer, Fran Beever said: “It’s just something so different, and there’s nothing else like this in Yorkshire.

"As dog owners we always needed a space like this that wasn’t hours away so we thought we’d create this one.”

The park features a variety of dog toys and games, that will change each month to prevent familiarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fran continued: "Dogs have more fun and they get that mental enrichment from playing games, so an area like this is perfect.

Jolly Barks and Play will open at Headway Business park on Monday.

“Dogs who may be nervous or overreactive around other dogs can also build more confidence in their own space and get the mental stimulation they need.

"And, with it being indoors, it really is the perfect safe space all year round – no matter the weather.”