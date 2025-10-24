Paws-itive impact: Stanley care home welcomes weekly visits from therapy dog Indra

Therapy dog Indra visits residents at Hepworth House care home every Monday.

Residents at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home, in Stanley, are starting their weeks with extra smiles, thanks to a friendly and gentle therapy dog who visits every Monday morning.

Indra’s visits have quickly become a much-loved tradition at Hepworth House, a popular care home located in City Field Court.

The sessions encourage social interaction, reduce feelings of loneliness, and create a calm, positive atmosphere among the residents and throughout the home.

Research shows that pet therapy can lower stress levels, ease anxiety, stimulate conversation, and even provide gentle physical activity.

The weekly visits support the home’s commitment to holistic care, offering residents experiences that nurture both the mind and the heart – with Indra bringing comfort, joy, and companionship to all residents.

Debbie Manley, home manager at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home, shared how Indra’s visits have impacted residents.

She said: “Indra has a remarkable way of brightening our residents’ mornings.

"We see people laughing, chatting, and engaging more during her visits. Many of our residents look forward to Mondays just to spend time with her.

"Pet therapy isn’t just enjoyable, it genuinely benefits mental and emotional wellbeing, helping our residents feel happier and more connected.

“Monday mornings with Indra are more than just a fun activity.

"They’re a chance to build bonds, lift spirits, and remind everyone that joy can be found in the simplest moments, a wagging tail, a gentle nuzzle, or a warm cuddle”.