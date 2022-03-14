Peace vigil to be held at Wakefield Cathedral to show solidarity with Ukraine

The vigil, this Wednesday, March 16, will be open from noon and will finish with a service with dedicated prayers at 6pm for those caught up in the conflict

The cathedral is inviting anyone to visit throughout the day and light a candle, say a prayer or take a moment for quiet reflection, with prayers being said every hour, on the hour, between noon and 6pm

The vigil will conclude at 6pm with a service of Evensong with prayers for Ukraine attended by the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Tracey Austin alongside fellow council members

Wakefield Cathedral will be hosting a Peace Vigil this week as an expression of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

All are welcome, and no booking is required

The Very Revd Simon Cowling, Dean of Wakefield said: “We pray for the people of Ukraine and for all those caught up in this senseless conflict

“I am fully aware of the ripples that this conflict is having across the world, including here within the Wakefield district

“We are inviting anyone who wishes to join us to come along throughout the day on Wednesday as a sign of solidarity, to offer care and support to one and other and to show support for those near and far during these uncertain times.

“During a period of time when sanctuary for some is so hard to find, we want to remind everyone that Wakefield Cathedral provides a safe space for people of all religions and none, here in the heart of the city.”

Alongside the planned Peace Vigil, Wakefield Cathedral have also been collecting money through Cathedral Kitchen, their on-site café, throughout the past week, as well as encouraging customers to round up their bill.