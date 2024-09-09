Pedestrian, 79, in critical condition after collision in South Elmsall

By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Sep 2024, 09:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike was in collision with an elderly pedestrian in South Elmsall.

It happened at about 9.11am on Friday, when a black Ducati scrambler motorbike was in collision with an elderly pedestrian on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall outside Card Factory.

The pedestrian, 79, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries which are believed to be life-threatening. Her condition is said to be critical.

The rider stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The accident happened on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall outside Card Factory.placeholder image
The accident happened on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall outside Card Factory.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have footage which may assist their investigation.

They can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 339 of 6 September.

Related topics:South ElmsallCard FactoryDucatiWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice