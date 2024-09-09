Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike was in collision with an elderly pedestrian in South Elmsall.

It happened at about 9.11am on Friday, when a black Ducati scrambler motorbike was in collision with an elderly pedestrian on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall outside Card Factory.

The pedestrian, 79, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries which are believed to be life-threatening. Her condition is said to be critical.

The rider stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have footage which may assist their investigation.

They can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 339 of 6 September.