Pedestrian in her 80s left with life-changing injuries following Normanton collision
Officers were called to Princess Street yesterday (Thursday, January 30) where it’s reported the woman was crossing the road when she was in collision with a black Kia Picanto at around 3.15pm.
The woman is believed to have been walking up the High Street towards Castleford Road before crossing Princess Street.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Picanto stopped to speak to officers at the scene.
The Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.
In particular they would like to speak to the occupants of a blue car which was stationary on the High Street waiting to continue towards Castleford Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250056682.