'Pedestrianisation in Wakefield could work because it worked in Leeds'

Wakefield Council outlined plans to partially pedestrianise Ropergate in Pontefract town centre.

The proposed scheme will remove parking along the left-hand side of the street, widen pavements and allow cafes and restaurants to place tables and chairs outside their premises.

The proposals were warmly received by many businesses though others were concerned about access both for customers and suppliers.

There have been other attempts to pedestrianise Wakefield city centre streets that have been trialled and eventually halted.

The Bullring end of Northgate was briefly closed to traffic last summer.

And plans to close Westgate to most vehicles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, to improve road safety and encourage a “more vibrant night-time culture” in the city were suggested in summer 2019.

Similar schemes in other cities have been successful.

Briggate, the main shopping street in the centre of Leeds, has been pedestrianised since the early 1990s.