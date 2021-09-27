People asked to give their views on a future vision for Wakefield city centre

The emerging Wakefield Masterplan is being developed as a vision to shape the future of the city centre, over the next 20 years.

Residents and businesses have opportunities to input ideas into the process that will guide future developments and support regeneration plans.

The emerging vision and ideas have been developed after feedback from residents and businesses that took part in the two previous consultations, held during this, and, last summer. People now have the chance to look at how the most recent feedback has informed the plan, and to comment on the vision.

Coun Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Property, said: “Thank you to everyone who have taken time to share their ideas and thoughts so far. We want encourage as many people as possible to get involved – so if you’ve not already, come and look at the plan and take the opportunity to comment and share your views.”

The Wakefield city centre masterplan will play a very important role in supporting our ambitious regeneration plans and guiding future developments.

Coun Byford added: “The overall idea for our fantastic city centre is to provide a balanced and mixed offer to encourage people to visit and enjoy the shops, cafes, restaurants and special places including our wonderful Cathedral. We want to create green spaces and a sustainable environment for visitors and residents to enjoy.

“By having a centre that becomes more people focused, is welcoming to everyone and is interlinked, we aim to develop a vibrant environment whether you come to work and live, experience creativity or to access facilities.”

The plan focusses on four themes:

• Increase family friendly amenities

•Expand urban greening and open space provision

•Strengthen the retail, commercial and leisure offer

•Improve walking, cycling, and parking facilities.

The Public consultation runs from Thursday, September 30 to Sunday, October 31.

Exhibitions will take place at

* 30 September at Wakefield Cathedral,10am – 2pm

* 1 October at Trinity Walk 10am – 2pm, unit opposite bus station

* 6 October at The Art House, 10am – 6pm

* 7 October at The Ridings – unit opposite Primark, 10am – 2pm

* 8 October at The Ridings – unit opposite Primark, 10am – 2pm

* 9 October at The Ridings – unit opposite Primark, 10am – 1pm

* 14 October at Wakefield One Atrium (2pm – 6pm) businesses –

* 15 October at Wakefield One Atrium , 10am – 2pm

* 21 October at Wakefield One Atrium, 10am – 2pm

* 22 October at Wakefield One Atrium, 10am – 2pm

People can also give their views via the project website www.wakefieldmasterplan.com, by email [email protected], by phone (0151 640 0362), or post their views to FREEPOST UK NETWORKS.

The project team also welcome feedback via social media social media handles Facebook (Wakefieldmasterplan), Twitter (Wakeymasterplan) and Instagram (Wakefieldmasterplan)