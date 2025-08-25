People asked to share their experiences of yobs in Ossett and Denby Dale

Residents in Ossett and Denby Dale have been asked for their views on anti-social behaviour by the constituency’s MP.

The survey, which gives constituents the chance to report their experiences, is part of a wider campaign being run by Jade Botterill.

Ms Botterill, who was elected as the Labour MP for the area in July 2024, said anti-social behaviour came up “time and time again” during conversations with residents.

People are also asked to discuss the measures they would support to tackle anti-social behaviour, including increased CCTV, police presence, and prosecution of offenders.

Ms Botterill said she would use the views of her constituents to inform meetings with local government and West Yorkshire police.

She said: “Time and time again everyone from young parents to retirees tell me that the town centre doesn’t feel as safe as it used to.

“Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our community, and I am glad the new Labour government is taking hard and fast action to tackle it.

“I urge everyone to fill in my survey to help me work with local authorities and police to ensure local people get to feel safe in their communities.”

The campaign comes alongside wider action from the government, including the neighbourhood policing guarantee, which places named, contactable officers and patrols in all policing areas.

Legislation is planned to introduce new ‘respect orders’ to clamp down on persistent antisocial offenders and ban them from town centres.

The Home Office, alongside police, retailers and industry has also launched a new tackling retail crime together strategy, which aims to use shared data to disrupt organised criminal gang sand prolific offenders.

Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary and MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, said: “High streets and town centres are the very heart of our communities.

“Residents and businesses have the right to feel safe in their towns.

“But the last government left a surge in shop theft, street crime and anti-social behaviour which has left too many town centres feeling abandoned.

“It’s time to turn this round. That’s why I have called on police forces and councils to work together to deliver a summer blitz on town centre crime, to send a clear message to those people who bring misery to our towns that their crimes will no longer go unpunished.”