People urged to check homes, sheds and outbuildings for signs of missing Zac Martin

Police searching for missing Zac Martin are urging people who have friends and family in Outwood and the surrounding areas who have gone away on holiday to check on the properties to confirm that nobody has gained entry or has been staying in them.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Zac, 26, was reported missing from Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, shortly after 7.20pm on Thursday, May 25.
Zac, 26, was reported missing from Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, shortly after 7.20pm on Thursday, May 25.

They are also urging anybody who has an empty property in the area to check on those as well as checking sheds and outbuildings.

Zac, 26, was reported missing from Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, shortly after 7.20pm on Thursday, May 25.

Wakefield District CID is continuing with enquiries to find Zac, who is described as white, around 6ft tall with dark hair, which he may have tried to cut in recent days.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have had items of clothing taken from washing lines in the area or who may have noticed bins having been moved or searched through to get in touch.

They are following up a number of possible sightings of Zac in the area, including on Colliery Approach.

Detective Inspector David Greenwood of Wakefield CID said: “We are concerned about Zac’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone in the Outwood or surrounding areas who may have noticed something which could suggest an otherwise empty or vacant property or outbuilding has signs that someone has been living in there.”

Contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1829 of 25 May.

