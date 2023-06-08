People urged to check homes, sheds and outbuildings for signs of missing Zac Martin

Zac, 26, was reported missing from Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, shortly after 7.20pm on Thursday, May 25.

They are also urging anybody who has an empty property in the area to check on those as well as checking sheds and outbuildings.

Wakefield District CID is continuing with enquiries to find Zac, who is described as white, around 6ft tall with dark hair, which he may have tried to cut in recent days.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have had items of clothing taken from washing lines in the area or who may have noticed bins having been moved or searched through to get in touch.

They are following up a number of possible sightings of Zac in the area, including on Colliery Approach.

Detective Inspector David Greenwood of Wakefield CID said: “We are concerned about Zac’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone in the Outwood or surrounding areas who may have noticed something which could suggest an otherwise empty or vacant property or outbuilding has signs that someone has been living in there.”

