More than 4,000 people are expected to attend Pride on Sunday.
The day kicks off at 10.30am, with the main event starting at 1pm.
The first Pride since 2019, it is set to be the biggest free event Wakefield has ever seen within the city centre.
Most Popular
-
1
Police release images of man wanted in connection with serious assault at Wakefield pub
-
2
Crack-addicted shop robber claimed pal borrowed his clothing
-
3
Castleford shop where police seized 8,000 illegal cigarettes could have its licence revoked over fears of ‘serious organised crime’
-
4
Residents split on new art installation at City Fields
-
5
Heartless thieves steal £600 watches from Wakefield Hospice charity shop
The organisers of Wakefield Pride have issued a warning for people to stay safe as the temperature reaches 27C.
Wakefield Pride said: “Sunday is set to be HOT, HOT, HOT!
“Please be kind to yourself whatever you do on the day and wherever you are.
“You may bring the water you need with you to the main event provided that it is in a clear sealed 500ml bottle.
“We do have supplies of free water available.
“Wear a hat, put on sun cream and try to eat before drinking alcohol.
“St John Ambulance are available on site all day along with a paramedic crew.”