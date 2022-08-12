Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 4,000 people are expected to attend Pride on Sunday.

The day kicks off at 10.30am, with the main event starting at 1pm.

The first Pride since 2019, it is set to be the biggest free event Wakefield has ever seen within the city centre.

Wakefield Pride Goers are encouraged to stay safe on Saturday as the district experiences a heatwave.

The organisers of Wakefield Pride have issued a warning for people to stay safe as the temperature reaches 27C.

Wakefield Pride said: “Sunday is set to be HOT, HOT, HOT!

“Please be kind to yourself whatever you do on the day and wherever you are.

“You may bring the water you need with you to the main event provided that it is in a clear sealed 500ml bottle.

“We do have supplies of free water available.

“Wear a hat, put on sun cream and try to eat before drinking alcohol.