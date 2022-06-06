Performing Arts school coming to Wakefield in search of future child stars

Make Believe, one of the UK’s leading children’s international performing arts schools, is bringing its talent-finding show, One Dream, to Trinity Walk shopping centre where

hopefuls can take to the stage on Saturday June 25.

Make Believe plans to gather hundreds of children at the shopping centre to showcase their talents and potentially win a part of the £1,000 cash prize - and the opportunity to join the MB Talent platform.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is your little one a star of the future?

Singing and dancing auditions will be judged across junior (six to nine-years-old) and senior categories (10+) to whittle the hopefuls down to 40 finalists. It’s free to enter, but spaces must be pre-booked.

Those finalists will then compete for the crown and £500 each at the famous Theatre Royal Wakefield on October 2.

Make Believe founder and managing director Joel Kern will judge the competition alongside industry experts and leading talent agent Jonathan Marsh.

Previous winners have gone on to become stars, with 2018 finalist Klaudia Gjergji starring in West End production ‘On Your Feet’ this year, and 2017 winner Charis Tetteh taking a role in ‘School of Rock’ since last year.

Joel said: “We’ve been working in partnership with the fantastic team at Trinity Walk to host a competition for children and young people in the local area.

"When I launched Make Believe in 2004, I wanted to make theatre and performing arts more accessible to young people from all communities and this competition opens those doors.

"Children can share their talents in hope of winning a cash prize that they can spend towards furthering their dreams.”

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s Marketing Manager, said: “We know how many talented youngsters there are across Wakefield, so an opportunity like this seems like the perfect fit.

"This event will give people the chance to not only showcase their talents, but importantly have fun with family and friends.”

Parents/carers of children interested in participating in the competition need to book via the website, where they can also find out more information.

Launched in 2017, One Dream helps to discover talent in children and provide them with an outlet to use energy and hone interpersonal and life skills, such as confidence and communication.