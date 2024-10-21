Permission granted for Alftofts housing development despite road safety concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission has been granted by councillors for 83 homes to be built in Altofts, Wakefield.

The development off Wharfedale Drive was given the go-ahead three months after a controversial major scheme to build more than 400 houses next to the site was also approved.

Avant Homes plan to build a mix of bungalows and houses on agricultural land.

The scheme received 152 objections, with many highlighting previous concerns over road safety and a lack of local infrastructure including doctors, dentists and school places.

Wakefield Council's planning and highways committee will decided on plans to build 83 homes on agricultural land off Wharfedale Drive, Altofts.

Wakefield Council’s planning committee approved the development by four votes to two, with one councillor abstaining.

Local resident Mark Jennings and Jo Hepworth, councillor for Altofts and Whitwood, spoke against the plan at a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall.

Mr Jennings said a Freedom of Information Act request revealed five recent incidents involving cars and pedestrians at the junction leading onto the site.

He said the council put a traffic regulation order in place around the area of the junction five years ago.

Alfofts resident Mark Jennings (left) and Jo Hepworth, councillor for Altofts and Whitwood, spoke against plans to build 83 homes on farmland off Wharfedale Drive.

He added: “Residents have regularly complained about speeding on Wharfedale Drive.

“This development borders the Taylor Wimpey site, where in excess of 400 houses were agreed in July this year.

“A further 83 would put more pressure on infrastructure.”

Coun Hepworth told the meeting she had received regular complaints about traffic safety in the area from resident since she was elected in 2015.

Charlotte Hatton, from Avant Homes, said the development would bring “a wide range of benefits to the community” through section 106 legal agreements.

Section 106 agreements are paid by developers when they build homes, to help fund local infrastructure.

Ms Hatton said the financial contributions would fund road network improvements and help enhance public open spaces.

A planning officer’s report said the scheme was “acceptable in principle” and there were “no technical reasons” to refuse permission, subject to conditions being imposed.