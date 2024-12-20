Permission granted to keep apartments roof terrace next to Tudor building

A developer has been given permission to keep a roof terrace at apartments built next to one of Wakefield’s oldest buildings.

Wakefield Council has approved the retrospective planning application for the structure above Grosvenor House, on Union Street.

The flats stand next to the original Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) building, which dates back to 1598.

A heritage statement was submitted to the council assessing the impact of the terrace on the Grade II* listed building.

Grosvenor House, Union Street. Wakefield. Image: HMS Town Planning & Urban Design

The property was previously a large furniture store but was converted into flats in 2022.

The statement, prepared on behalf of Featherfoot Grosvenor, said the terrace allows residents to enjoy views across the city towards Wakefield Cathedral.

The structure was described as being “very discrete and hidden from view at street level.”

The 16th century building next door was funded by the Savile family.

QEGS moved to its current site on Northgate in 1855 and the building became the Wakefield Cathedral School.

Wakefield Council purchased the property in 1979 and it was used as an exhibition space for the city’s art gallery.

More recently, it has been hired out as an events space.

Both buildings are close to the city’s bus station and Trinity Walk shopping centre.

The document adds: “The character of the area today is one of a busy business district and transport interchange.

“There is minimal heritage harm created by the retrospective proposal.

“The proposed replacement dwelling would not negatively impact upon the setting of the adjacent heritage asset.

“It would enable residents to be able to enjoy the skyline, much of it historic to the south.

“This would not be possible without the inclusion of the rooftop terrace.”

The council’s conservation officer said: “Given the scale of the roof terrace and its location set well back from the edge of the building, we do not consider it would have an impact on the setting of surrounding heritage assets.”