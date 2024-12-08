Perrie, 9, wins tickets to Theatre Royal Wakefield panto with Christmas card design
Perrie, a pupil at Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, has won Simon Lightwood’s third annual Christmas card competition, which will now be used as his official Christmas card.
More than 400 pupils took part and all have recieved a certificate.
Mr Lightwood said: “I can’t believe how many Christmas card designs I’ve been sent this year! You can’t move for them in my office, its brilliant.
"To all the children that took part in this year’s competition – thank you so much. Your designs were marvellous, and it was really hard to pick just one winner. I’m so proud to have such a talented group of constituents.
"As ever, I’d also like to thank the wonderful Wakefield Theatre Royal who, for the third year running, have kindly donated tickets to their Christmas pantomime and provided my competition with such a wonderful prize.”