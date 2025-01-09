Pet ambulance service rushed Castleford Rottweiler who collapsed to Wakefield animal hospital after owner was snowed in
The West Yorkshire Pet Ambulance Service was called to help 12-year-old Tiny, who had severe pain and lameness in his front leg and was unable to lift his weight.
Veterinary technician Daniel Jordan said: “A 12-year-old Rottweiler had collapsed suddenly at home and his owners had been frantically trying to get him to an emergency animal hospital on the outskirts of Wakefield city centre.
"We were onscene in 25 minutes and were able to provide emergency treatment and take the dog to the emergency hospital in Wakefield.
"The owners sent us a lovely thank you card for coming to their aid, which was greatly appreciated.
"We are proud of all our emergency workers colleagues who braved the snow and provided life saving services during this weather across the region.”
X-rays showed an infection in one of the dog’s joints as well as ongoing osteoarthritis.
Daniel added: “We are hopeful that with treatment Tiny’s pain can be managed and the infection treated with antibiotics.
“We are hoping for a speedy recovery and have everything crossed for him.”
The ambulance service has helped 13 animals across Yorkshire during the bad weather.
Demand for the service was extremely high because many veterinary services were either closed or unable to reach certain areas.
The vehicle used as an ambulance is a four wheel drive, which Daniel said was decided when the service was set up so the team could work in difficult weather conditions and reach rural spots.
He added: “Thankfully we were able to attend all our callouts which included as far as Rochdale, Manchester, Wakefield, York and Leeds.
“The bad weather meant many roads and services were affected making it difficult for owners to access regular services in their areas.
“We received many messages of thanks from our clients and are extremely grateful we could help so many animals during this period.”
The team is on call 24 hours a day and provided a range of services to pets.
Phone 0113 460 1615 or visit westyorkshirepetambulance.com.
