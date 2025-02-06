Photos capture mysterious trail of lights falling from Wakefield sky - what is it?

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Feb 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 13:04 BST
A mysterious trail of lights were spotted in the morning sky in Wakefield, sparking hundreds of comments on what it could have been – what do you think?

Blythe Bradley captured the falling lights at 8.10am on Wednesday, January 29 near a field on Oakenshaw Lane, by Doncaster Road, looking towards the Redbeck Motel.

"We had just turned the horses out of the field and I spotted it in the sky,” Blythe said.

"I thought it looked like odd, like a plane crashing to the ground.

Blythe Bradley spotted the lights in the sky above Wakefield.placeholder image
Blythe Bradley spotted the lights in the sky above Wakefield.

“It think it was space debris or something falling.”

Blythe shared her photos on Facebook group UK Aurora Updates, for people with an interest in the Northern Lights, and more than 600 people commented with ideas of what it could have been.

“I know the Facebook group talk about perspective and it can actually be flying away from you. I watched it for five minutes and it looked like it was falling directly down, the trail doubled within a minute.”

Comments and ideas on what it could have been include contrails from a plane caught in the sunlight, space debris burning up in Earth's atmosphere to ‘’here’s how the Transformers arrive!’

