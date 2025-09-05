Pinderfields Hospital rooftop solar farm plan submitted

Plans have been submitted for a rooftop solar farm at Pinderfields Hospital as part of a government-backed green energy project.

The £2.7m scheme involves placing panels on top of eight buildings within the site in Wakefield and would contribute to an NHS trust’s “net zero ambitions.”

Earlier this year, Pinderfields was among the first public buildings to benefit from major investment by Great British Energy, the government’s new state-owned energy company.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council said the total area covered by the panels would be 0.67 hectares.

Plans have been submitted to install a solar farm on top of eight buildings within the Pinderfields Hospital complex in Wakefield. Image: Pagerpower

Planning regulations require applicants to request a screening opinion from a local authority if the size of a project is more than 0.5 hectares.

A screening opinion indicates to developers how likely an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be needed before a formal planning application is submitted.

A report said: “We request that the local planning authority adopt a screening opinion that an EIA is not required and that the proposal can proceed.”

A further report compiled on behalf of contractor Equans said: “The visual impact of a well-planned and well screened solar farm can be properly addressed within the landscape if planned sensitively.”

Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield

In March, Pinderfields, along with nearby Fieldhead Hospital and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service headquarters, at Carr Gate, received a share of a £180m investment in solar energy .

The initiative aims to cut energy bills at the sites, allowing savings to be reinvested into delivering more frontline services for patients.

Once installed, the projects are estimated to save the NHS an additional £8.6m each year, ultimately contributing up to £260m in savings over their lifetime.

At the time, Mark Braden, chief infrastructure officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We are thrilled to receive this £2.7m grant from the government to install rooftop solar.

“I’m proud to oversee this transformation project, which not only strengthens our financial position but also advances our sustainability goals by reducing our yearly Co2 emissions.

“This initiative, set to be completed within the 2025/26 financial year alongside our valued partners Consort Healthcare and Equans, marks a significant step toward achieving our net zero ambitions while enhancing the resilience of our infrastructure for the benefit of patients, staff and the wider community.”

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell said: “This represents a big step towards a more sustainable and cost-effective NHS, as well as driving forward a cleaner and greener future for everyone.

“I’m proud that Pinderfields, Fieldhead and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service in my constituency are benefiting from this government funding.”