Plans for a major rooftop solar farm at Pinderfields Hospital have been given the go-ahead.

The £2.7m scheme involves placing panels on top of eight buildings within the site in Wakefield and would contribute to an NHS trust’s “net zero ambitions.”

Earlier this year, Pinderfields was among the first public buildings to benefit from major investment by Great British Energy, the government’s new state-owned energy company.

Planning regulations require applicants to request a screening opinion from a local authority if the size of a project covers more than 0.5 hectares.

A screening opinion indicates to developers how likely an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be needed before a formal planning application is submitted.

A report submitted on behalf of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “We request that the local planning authority adopt a screening opinion that an EIA is not required and that the proposal can proceed.”

A further report compiled on behalf of contractor Equans said: “The visual impact of a well-planned and well screened solar farm can be properly addressed within the landscape if planned sensitively.”

A Wakefield Council planning officer’s report said prior approval for the project was not required, allowing the work to go ahead.

The officer said: “Given the siting of the development, it is not considered to significantly harm the external appearance of the host building or harm the character of the immediate and wider contexts of the site.”

One comment in favour of the project was submitted by environmental group Just Transition Wakefield.

They said: “The proposal will significantly cut running costs, freeing more money for patient care which would be a benefit to the community.”

In March, Pinderfields, along with nearby Fieldhead Hospital and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service headquarters, at Carr Gate, received a share of a £180m investment in solar energy.

The initiative aims to cut energy bills at the sites, allowing savings to be reinvested into delivering more frontline services for patients.

Once installed, the projects are estimated to save the NHS an additional £8.6m each year, ultimately contributing up to £260m in savings over their lifetime.

At the time, Mark Braden, chief infrastructure officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said the work was expected to be completed during the 2025/26 financial year.

He added: “We are thrilled to receive this £2.7m grant from the government to install rooftop solar.

“I’m proud to oversee this transformation project, which not only strengthens our financial position but also advances our sustainability goals by reducing our yearly Co2 emissions.

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell said: “This represents a big step towards a more sustainable and cost-effective NHS, as well as driving forward a cleaner and greener future for everyone.

“I’m proud that Pinderfields, Fieldhead and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service in my constituency are benefiting from this government funding.”