Pit wheel artwork unveiled as town remembers Featherstone’s ‘greatest champion’ Graham Isherwood

A pit wheel sculpture celebrating Featherstone’s proud mining history has been unveiled at a ceremony held in memory of the town’s ‘greatest champion’.

The Hope and Heritage wheel has gone on permanent display next to Wakefield Road, close to where the pit headgear of one the town’s former collieries used to be.

The artwork, by artist Luke Perry, was commissioned by Featherstone Town Council.

The Mayor of Featherstone, Dwain Longley, said it symbolised the town’s “rich history, community spirit and shared future”.

Mr Longley also led tributes to veteran councillor Graham Isherwood following his death on Monday.

Mr Isherwood represented Featherstone on Wakefield Council and also served as a town councillor for more than 30 years.

Mr Longley said: “Graham’s passion for Featherstone and his commitment to preserving its legacy were the driving forces behind this project.

“He had a vision not just of what the wheels would be, but what it could mean for our community.

“It was his tireless work, his leadership and his love of this town that is deeply ingrained in this monument.

“As we stand in front of these wheels, we know that Graham’s spirit is with us, guiding us as it always did.”

The work features two decommissioned mining wheels featuring messages created by local writer Ian Clayton and members of the community.

Featherstone, like many communities in the Wakefield district, grew around the coal industry.

By the end of the 19th century, the population had increased to over 10,000 as mining boomed to fuel the industrial revolution.

Men and boys were employed in three main collieries: Featherstone Main, Ackton Hall and Snydale.

During the history of the three pits, over 300 miners lost their lives at work.

Mr Longley said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to stand before you here today on what we decree to be Graham’s Day.

“Featherstone has always been a town of resilience, pride and hard work.

“The mining industry shaped the lives of generations of families here today.

“We come together to honour that legacy.

“The pit wheel behind me is a powerful tribute to the men and women who dedicated their lives to the community’s growth through their labour in the mines.

“Their sacrifices, their strength and their stories have built the foundation on which we stand.

“These wheels are not merely just a sculpture, they are a beacon of remembrance.

“It allows us to reflect on the past with respect whilst also inspiring us to move forward with hope.”

Councillors from across the district paid emotional tributes to Mr Isherwood at a full council meeting at Country Hall on Wednesday, where a minute’s silence was observed in his honour.

Fellow Featherstone councillor Steve Vickers said: “He has been a cornerstone of our community and this chamber.

“He sat here next to me, a constant presence, a trusted voice and a man of deep integrity.

“His commitment to public service was unwavering.

“In every debate, in every decision, his guiding principle was always what was best for the people he represented.”

Council deputy leader Jack Hemingway said: “He was a tremendous and forthright character.

“If you think of what a Yorkshireman should be, Graham was very close to that.

“He had a wit so sharp and acerbic it could cut steel.

“To be on the receiving end of that could be quite challenging at times.

“But it was also very funny and a hallmark of who he was as a person.”

“Featherstone has lost its greatest champion.

Councillor Charlie Keith said: “He was iconic, he was inspirational, and I think he will be irreplaceable.”