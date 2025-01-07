Plan for Castleford leisure venue made out of shipping containers withdrawn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a leisure venue out of shipping containers beside the river Aire in Castleford have been withdrawn.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme involved creating a performance area with a bar, shops and offices next to the town’s historic Queen’s Mill.

The proposals were submitted to Wakefield Council in February 2023 by Castleford Heritage Trust (CHT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the application was withdrawn on Monday (January 6), according to the authority’s planning portal.

The scheme involved creating a performance area with a bar, shops and offices next to the town’s historic Queen’s Mill.

Proposals submitted almost two years ago included installing three refurbished containers on land next to the mill which had previously been occupied by a grain storage building.

A design and access statement said: “This development will re-use redundant shipping containers which will be refurbished and painted dark blue which will help to maintain the industrial heritage of this area of Castleford.

“There is a shortage of recreation facilities in this area of Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The containers will all be inward facing to help maintain privacy and security.”

The application said the new venue would also include a hospitality area, kitchen, elevated seating and walkways, and a car park for 31 vehicles.

The trust also said up to 15 full time jobs could be created.

In September 2023, the Environment Agency (EA) objected to the proposal and recommended planning permission be refused due to the absence of a flood risk assessment (FRA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site lies close to where the Aire and Calder rivers meet.

The council’s flood risk officer also raised concerns, saying: “The main flood risk to the site is from the river Aire and is therefore under the EA’s jurisdiction.

“The flooding mechanisms are complex in this area due to the presence of flood defences that have been periodically upgraded and the major confluence upstream of the site.”

Work to renovate Queen’s Mill began in 2023 after a £900,000 grant was awarded to fund the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is believed to be the world’s largest stone grinding flour mill, with flour still produced on site today.

The grant is part of a £23.9m allocation from the government’s Town Fund.

In 2019, Wakefield Council secured the funding to pay for projects in Castleford aimed at improving the urban environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

The renovation is being carried out by CHT, who say the mill is a building of local importance and a prominent reminder of Castleford’s industrial past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans include turning the mill into a key destination for the community so it can hold events and functions, provide workspace and offer a unique home to businesses.

Work is expected to be completed in 2025.