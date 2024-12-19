Plan on track for bike skills trail, complete with Jump Zone, at Fitzwilliam Country Park
A planning application has been submitted for the new skills trail which has been designed to introduce more people to off-road mountain biking, as well as challenge more experienced riders.
The project, funded by the Town Centre Regeneration fund, has been championed by the voluntary community organisation The Black Hills Project in partnership with Reverse the Cycle.
Once the new skills trail is complete, they aim to provide support to encourage young people of all abilities to try off-road cycling and highlight environmental responsibilities amongst riders.
Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “I’m extremely pleased that this project is moving forward. There’s nothing else like this in the district. And the new skills trail will encourage people to enjoy more of the wonderful outside spaces we have in the district, while staying active and keeping fit.”
The council has been working with various organisations to ensure any work carried out has minimal impact on the local environment.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We carefully consider the environmental impact projects such as these may have.
"The new skills trail has been planned to work with the land rather than trying to change it - meaning cyclists will be able to enjoy a very real off-road experience."
An application has now been submitted, with a decision expected in February.
If approved, work will begin later next year.
