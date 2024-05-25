Plan to bring a brand-new purpose-built hotel to Wakefield city centre moves a step closer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council’s ambitious plan to bring a brand-new purpose-built hotel to the city centre has moved a step closer.

Interested hotel developers and operators can now submit their initial expressions of interest for the site of the old Westgate train station.

The council acquired the site of the old Westgate train station in 2023 and a programme of preliminary works has been ongoing since then, including carrying out detailed ground surveys, to make sure the land is suitable for the proposed project.

With all the groundwork now complete, the project has reached its next key milestone, and the site has been put out to market. Interested hotel developers and operators can now submit a selection questionnaire as the first part of the procurement process.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “I’m pleased to see this next phase of this project get underway.

“This is an excellent location for a brand-new hotel due to its convenient railway links and being close to some of the city's most valuable cultural assets.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what proposals are put forward.”

The council will create a shortlist of companies whose ideas and vision offers the greatest benefits for the people who live, work and visit the city.

The site has already received a lot of interest from developers keen to invest in Wakefield and all interested parties must go through a formal procurement process.

For more information please visit Old Westgate Station Hotel Development Wakefield