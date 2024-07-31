Plan to build 73 ‘low-cost’ homes and rail commuter car park at former colliery

Fitzwilliam Station

Plans have been submitted to build 73 ‘low-cost’ homes and a car park for rail commuters at a former village mine.

Gleeson Homes has applied to build a range of two, three and four-bed homes next to Fitzwilliam Railway Station.

The housebuilder said the scheme will contribute towards the regeneration of the area.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans include building the properties across two hectares of scrubland previously occupied by Fitzwilliam Colliery.

The proposed parking area, off Wentworth Terrace, is around 200m from the rail station.

A planning statement submitted to Wakefield Council describes Gleeson as a specialist in building affordable homes for first-time buyers, young families and key workers in the north of England and the Midlands.

It adds: “Gleeson deliver a unique social benefit by helping people to escape from housing poverty caused by the ‘rent trap’ and into home ownership and wealth creation.

“A young couple can afford to buy a Gleeson Home on any one of our developments, even if they are earning the national living wage.”

The scheme includes off-street parking all properties, which would be fitted with electronic vehicle charging points.

A small area of the site is within Fitzwilliam Country Park which has been earmarked as the location of a drainage pond to serve the properties.

A public consultation, including leafleting 149 homes nearby, was carried before the planning application was submitted,

The developer said a “mixture of response” had been received, ranging from “positive” to “objection-based”, with some querying details about the proposals or requesting further information.

The document adds: “All feedback and concerns have been responded to, and it is considered that there aren’t any planning reasons which prevent this development coming forward.

“It is deemed that there will be a number of planning benefits to the site as well as the wider community of Fitzwilliam.