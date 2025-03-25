Plan to build HMO next to Normanton pub rejected after more than 1,000 objections

Plans to build a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) next to a pub have been rejected after more than 1,000 people objected to the scheme.

Residents claimed the plan to convert former offices in Normanton into a house share for six people would add to ongoing crime and anti-social behaviour problems in the town.

Wakefield Council turned down the application for the building next to the Black Swan, on Castleford Road, describing for the proposals as “oppressive”.

The authority said the there would also be a lack of natural light and ventilation in the property for future residents.

Councillors and the town’s MP Jon Trickett objected to the proposals after they were submitted in January.

Opponents said Normanton had become “saturated” with HMOs, leading to a “change in the character of the neighbourhood”.

A report said there were currently 21 registered HMOs in the area, “with several more unregistered”.

One resident commented: “Crime levels have drastically increased and have caused a real uneasiness in the community.

“Many residents dare not walk around with confidence as they used to, and certainly not by some of the HMOs.”

Another opponent said: “We have already high levels of anti-social behaviour from many already living in HMOs.”

A third objection stated: “I am a 66-year-old independent woman who is afraid to walk the streets of Normanton, and not only on a night.”

It was also claimed a similar conversion at the former Sovereign pub, on Wakefield Road, had been the cause of antisocial behaviour in the town.

Other concerns were raised over parking and highways issues.

A total of 1,116 objections were submitted since the application was lodged two months ago.

There were 12 comments of support in favour of the project.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant, Sam Sharma, said the property would provide “high end professional accommodation”

It said: “It will primarily attract young professionals, especially those new to the area, who are looking to settle in the vicinity, and also for those working on short term contracts at the vast developments along the M62 corridor.

“With the Wakefield district undergoing investment from a residential, commercial and leisure perspective, this property development is believed to be filling a gap in the market.”

The applicant accepted that there was already a high concentration of HMOs in Normanton, but added: “We believe this highlights the need for this type of accommodation.

“To the best of our knowledge these types of single unit rooms are quickly occupied, thanks in part to the extensive work opportunities close by, examples being Wakefield Europort trading estate, Castleford, Wakefield and Leeds town centres, all accessible via the local transport networks.”

The building lies just outside a conservation area and has previously been used as offices, commercial premises and a pub.

Although not listed with Historic England, it is considered a ‘building of local interest’ along with the pub next door, according to a heritage statement.

Rejecting the application, a planning officer said occupants of four of the rooms would be faced with an “oppressive juxtaposition with the access and site boundary”.

A report also said there would be “a lack of adequate access to natural light and ventilation across the property.”

The report added: “The proposed development would result in a poor standard of amenity to future occupants of the self-contained flat.”