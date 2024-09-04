Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to build more than 300 homes on former greenbelt land in Normanton.

Persimmon has applied to build the properties across a 16-hectare site off Wakefield Road.

The land is near to the entrance to Welbeck landfill site.

Documents say a further application for 123 homes is expected to be submitted by another developer on adjacent land previously occupied by Normanton Brickworks.

Persimmon has submitted a planning application to build 331 homes across 16 hectares of former greenbelt land on Wakefield Road, Normaton.

Both areas were taken out of the greenbelt and allocated for housing when Wakefield Council adopted a new Local Plan in January this year.

Persimmon wants to construct 331 homes of different sizes, ranging from bungalows to two, three and four-bedroom properties.

If the scheme is approved, all homes will be fitted with electric vehicle chargers and air source heat pumps.

The proposals include building 33 affordable homes which would be transferred to a local housing provider.

A planning statement submitted to the council says local health services are expected to be able to accommodate any new residents.

It says: “The proposed development of 331 homes could lead to a population uplift in the range of 509 to 749 people.

“This scale of uplift is not expected to have a significant impact on existing local GP provision .”

The site is in an area identified as being a low flooding risk. Electricity pylons run overhead across parts of the land.

The document says “extensive engagement” was carried out with the council and local community before the application was submitted.

It adds: “It will contribute to the building of a strong, vibrant and healthy community by fostering a well-designed and safe place to live, whilst protecting and enhancing the natural and built environment.

“It is considered that the application proposes sustainable development and should be approved without delay.”

Commenting on the scheme, James Parkin, land director for Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for a new development in Normanton.

“This development will provide high quality new homes for local homebuyers, built to a high design standard in keeping with the local area.

“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Wakefield Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers,families and downsizers alike.”