Plan to demolish chicken sheds to build house on green belt adjourned for biodiversity report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish chicken sheds to build a house on green belt farmland have been deferred to allow for a biodiversity report.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors were expected to vote proposals to build the residential property next to Manor Farm, near Thorpe Audlin, at a meeting on October 17.

The scheme, which involves flattening agricultural buildings to make way for a three-bedroom house off Causeway Garth Lane, has divided opinion in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers have described the scheme as ‘inappropriate’ and have recommended that it be refused.

Planning have recommended that a plan to demolish chicken sheds at farmland in Thorpe Audlin to build a house be refused.

The meeting heard the application has been adjourned until a later date to allow time for a further report to be completed.

Ten people have objected to development at the site, with some residents claiming it would set a precedent for further building in the area.

Others claim it would lead to noise and disruption from construction vehicles and create traffic dangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those opposed to the plan also said access to the site should be from Watchit Hole Lane.

The scheme has received nine comments of support, including one from local councillor Allan Garbutt.

Residents in favour said it would bring the site back into use and would not have a significant impact on the green belt as it is already surrounded by residential dwellings.

It is also claimed the property would provide “much-need housing in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said the site had recently been used for housing chickens and was close to around 20 homes.

The document adds: “Although located within the green belt (it) does not function as such.

“It is clear that this part of Thorpe Audlin forms a coherent part of the settlement and is clearly different in nature to the wider agricultural land surrounding Thorpe Audlin.”

Recommending the scheme for refusal, an officer’s report said the proposal did not meet the “very special circumstances” required to allow development in the green belt.