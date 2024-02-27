Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme involves bulldozing “unsightly” buildings to make way for four new homes.

The site, on Huddersfield Road, is close to Bretton Mill which dates back to 1704.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grade II listed building, which was part Bretton Mill Farm, ceased operating as a mill in the early 1900s and was converted into flats in 2004.

Plans have been submitted to demolish haulage business to build houses close to a historic 18th century former mill off Huddersfield Road, West Bretton.

Proposals for the haulage site year site include building the new properties in a ‘courtyard’ layout.

A planning statement submitted to Wakefield Council states: “The proposal has been sensitively designed and is appropriate in scale, form and layout for this greenbelt location.

“The size of the dwellings proposed is significantly smaller than the size of the buildings to be removed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-run haulage firm has operated at the site since 1975.

The document adds: “It is acknowledged that the site is in the setting of the former Bretton Mill

“That building has been significantly changed in recent times when the site was converted to residential use.

“It is considered that the removal of the subject unsightly buildings to be replaced by sensitive residential dwellings will be benefit to the setting of the listed building.