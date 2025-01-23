Plan to demolish haulage firm to build houses next to historic mill approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to demolish a haulage business to build houses close to an 18th century former mill have been approved.

The scheme involves bulldozing “unsightly” buildings at the premises in West Bretton to make way for four new homes.

The site, on Huddersfield Road, is close to Bretton Mill which dates back to 1704.

The grade II listed building, which was part Bretton Mill Farm, ceased operating as a mill in the early 1900s and was converted into flats in 2004.

Proposals for the haulage site include building the new properties in a ‘courtyard’ layout.

A family-run firm has operated at the site since 1975 but is relocating to new premises nearby.

A planning statement submitted to Wakefield Council said: “The proposal has been sensitively designed and is appropriate in scale, form and layout for this greenbelt location.

“The size of the dwellings proposed is significantly smaller than the size of the buildings to be removed.”

The document adds: “It is acknowledged that the site is in the setting of the former Bretton Mill.

“That building has been significantly changed in recent times when the site was converted to residential use.

“It is considered that the removal of the subject unsightly buildings to be replaced by sensitive residential dwellings will be benefit to the setting of the listed building.

“It is reasonable to conclude that the proposals do not give rise to harm to the significance of the statutory heritage asset.”

Four objections were made over the proposals, including one from West Bretton Parish Council.

Residents raised concerns over road safety and access to the site, saying the speed limit along that stretch of Huddersfield Road should be reduced.

The council highways officer said: “It is not considered the development of four dwellings and private drive would lead to any highway safety concerns.”

A conservation officer said the development would not harm the setting of a listed building.

They added: “Moreover, the scheme would enhance the site by removing the large scale unsightly haulage buildings to be replaced by domestic scale development designed to be appropriate to this rural area and would enhance the setting of the heritage asset.”