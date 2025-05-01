Plan to demolish house to build nine family homes in Ackworth village
Proposals include building seven four-bed and three two-bed properties on a 0.5 hectare of green space in Ackworth.
Details of the scheme are included in documents submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Park Row Properties.
Outline planning approval is sought to build the properties at a site to the north of Rosslyn Grove.
Permission is also sought to demolish a “run-down” house which occupies the site to make way for the development.
A planning statement said: “The site is considered to be well related to the settlement of Ackworth due to the form and layout of surrounding development, with the site effectively forming an infill area which already has an existing but run down dwelling within its boundaries.
“The site also lies near to a range of services and facilities located along Wakefield Road/Barnsley Road and Bell Lane, with a variety of shops and services located nearby including Co-op Food, Harpins Garden Centre, the Masons Arms public house and a Peacocks clothing shop.”
“Bus stops on Wakefield Road are located within 130m walking distance of the site and are served by bus services towards Wakefield and South Elmsall, providing good opportunities for travel by public transport.”
Access to the site is proposed via Rosslyn Grove.
The document said trees on the site would be retained “where possible” and a landscaping scheme would include extensive tree, hedgerow and shrub planting “to mitigate any losses.”
The document adds: “The development seeks to provide much needed housing comprising a mix of house types making a significant contribution towards the housing needs of the local area around Ackworth.”
Planning officers are yet to decide on the application.
