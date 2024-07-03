Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to operate a swimming pool for public use at a private house have been shelved.

Permission was previously granted for the property in Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, to operate as a pool and beauty salon three years ago.

Wakefield Council approved the scheme despite objections over traffic safety and congestion concerns caused by visitors to the property on Batley Road.

Despite the complaints, planning officers gave the scheme the go-ahead in December 2021, with a condition that not more than ten visitors at a time used the pool.

A fresh planning was submitted earlier this year to allow the business to continue operating after the site came under new ownership.

The scheme attracted four further objections from residents on highways grounds.

One objector said: “The number of cars parking along Batley Road outside of this property are very likely to cause a road traffic accident.

“They are parked directly opposite New Row, which makes it almost impossible to safely exit.

“On many occasions, visitors to the property park on both sides of the road without a care in the world for the safety of pedestrians and other road users.”

Another objector said: “The use of the premises for such a use has been detrimental to road safety in the immediate area since the original application was approved”.

The latest application is listed on the council’s planning website as being withdrawn on July 1.

A similar scheme to operate a swimming pool from a private home has also proved controversial in recent months.

In May, the council refused permission for a pool at a bungalow in Ossett to be hired out for public use.

Planning officers rejected the proposals over noise and traffic safety concerns raised by neighbours.

Jon Gardiner – who owns the detached bungalow on Station Road – said he intended to challenge the decision and a petition supporting his campaign had been signed by 700 people.

Mr Gardiner said he had seen huge interest amid a shortage of similar facilities locally.

The pool, on Station Road in Ossett, had been welcoming up to 1,000 swimmers a month, including schools, kids parties and disability groups.

His application was supported by more than 170 people, including some who said they had used the premises.

Those in favour said it provides much-needed leisure facilities in Ossett, which does not have a public swimming pool.

Supporters also said the premises were ideal for mums with babies, the elderly and people with mobility issues or recovering from injury.