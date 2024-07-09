Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A plan to speed up regeneration schemes in Wakefield has been revealed.

Wakefield Council intends to appoint a ‘strategic partner’ to attract investment to help revitalise parts of the city centre.

In February 2022, the authority announced a 20-year masterplan to help address issues of decline in the retail and business sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now senior councillors are expected to agree to appoint a regeneration partner to accelerate the projects.

A report to cabinet members identifies 19 council-owned buildings and sites earmarked for redevelopment.

A report to cabinet members identifies 19 council-owned buildings and sites earmarked for redevelopment.

They include the council’s depot at Newton Bar and commercial properties on Westmoreland Street and Teall Street.

Historic listed buildings are also named.

They include the Elizabethan Gallery, on Brook Street, which dates back to the 16th Century, plus Milnes’ Orangery and The Lodge, Back Lane, which were built in 1800s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans include the council’s depot at Newton Bar and commercial properties on Westmoreland Street and Teall Street.

A report says: “The aim is to bring in a partner who can add capacity and a commercial skill set to complement the work of the regeneration team to enable work and site development to proceed at pace.

“The selected partner will need to be one with a strong track record of working and delivering in similar locations.

“The successful developer will enter into a legally binding form of partnership or development agreement with the council.”

A number of major city centre projects are already underway after the council secured £24.9m of Levelling Up funding in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include the Elizabethan Gallery, on Brook Street, which dates back to the 16th Century, plus Milnes’ Orangery and The Lodge, Back Lane, which were built in 1800s.

They include the creation of a new public square next to Wakefield Cathedral and the relocation of the city’s library to the former BHS store at The Ridings shopping centre.

Work to transform the civic quarter by converting the former Wood Street police station into apartments and the old Crown court building into an arts venue is also being carried out.

The report says the ongoing schemes, expected to be completed by 2026, ‘consume a significant amount’ of the regeneration team’s capacity.

It adds: “There is a need to begin to look beyond these schemes at the medium to long term development opportunities identified in the masterplan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas identified in the masterplan include Kirkgate, George Street, Cathedral Retail Park and the area around Northgate and Borough Road.

Projects include creating new urban green spaces, pedestrian footpaths and residential developments to make the area more attractive.

The blueprint also aims to reduce traffic in the city centre.

Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “Working with a strategic regeneration partner will help us to drive forward our ambitious plans for an even better city centre for businesses, residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new partnership will help us to increase public and private sector investment in Wakefield.

“It will help to transform our city centre, accelerating our masterplan for the benefit of everyone who lives and works here.”

The partnership is expected to be in place for at least a decade and involves working closely with business owners and the wider community to shape the plans.

The partner would also work with public sector organisations such as Homes England and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

How each area could be transformed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas earmarked for regeneration in the Wakefield City Centre Masterplan include:

The Ridings/Kirkgate

The council wants to refurbish the existing social housing in the Kirkgate area as well as adding 100 new homes.

A green space would be built around here to complement the residential area.

Northgate and Borough Road

A new pedestrian link between the bus station and Wakefield College could be built, with a “new green and play space” in the heart of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough Road car park could be converted into a multi-storey parking space with a cycle hub.

Residential properties and a commercial building may also be put up on the northern side of the site.

George Street neighbourhood

Proposals for George Street, which runs along the southern side of The Ridings, are to create a pleasant and attractive street for pedestrians and cyclists through a phased development of key neglected sites.

The council says this would eventually lead to an “accessible and green new residential neighbourhood”.

Westgate and Cathedral Retail Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says the warehouses in the Garden Street area would be converted into “more appropriate city centre uses”.