Planned strike will mean there will be no Arriva buses in Yorkshire from Monday

There will be Arriva buses operating in West Yorkshire from Monday if the strike goes ahead

Representatives from Unite, the union which represents the bus drivers, and Arriva bosses were unable to reach an agreement following a meeting on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Arriva UK Bus said: We are deeply disappointed that we were unable to reach an agreement with Union representatives today and Unite have confirmed they plan to hold a strike for an indefinite period across services in Yorkshire from 2am Monday, June 6.

"We put forward an improved and generous pay offer, which we were led to believe met Unite’s ambitions. Yet we now find the goal posts have been moved with demands for further increases.

"The mandate for strikes arose from a ballot of Unite members on a previous pay offer, meaning strikes have been announced without the improved proposal being put to employees by the Union."

For the duration of the industrial action journey planning in the Yorkshire region on the Arriva website and Arriva UK Bus App will be disabled. All Arriva pre-paid tickets will be accepted on First Bus & Transdev buses.