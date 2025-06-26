Planning approved for Yorkshire Air Ambulance's new purpose-built Northern Airbase in region

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) have confirmed that planning permission has been granted for their new Northern Airbase, which is to be located on the outskirts of Skipton on Swale.

Following years of searching for a suitable site, YAA has agreed to purchase some land on the outskirts of Skipton on Swale.

The new site is just 3.5 miles from its current operations at RAF Topcliffe with North Yorkshire Council officially granting planning permission for the development to commence.

The base will be purpose-built to reflect the facilities already established at YAA’s Nostell Air Support Unit, near Wakefield, and will create a dedicated, long-term base for the northern region.

It will aim to provide stability for YAA’s lifesaving operations and ensuring it is equipped to respond to emergencies "efficiently and quickly” – with the latter particularly important to the more isolated rural communities primarily in the North and East of the County.

Mike Harrop, Chairman of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted with this news and look forward to starting the build process in due course.

"This has already been a long journey for YAA and, after searching for a number of years, to now secure the right site for our new Northern Airbase is very exciting.”

For over a decade YAA has been a tenant at RAF Topcliffe benefiting from the invaluable support of the Royal Air Force, the British Army’s 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, and the local community.

Mike continued: “The new site at Skipton on Swale is only 3.5 miles away from our current base at RAF Topcliffe, however with the future of the military site uncertain, the need to ensure our future in this part of the region was paramount.

"We are delighted that the outskirts of Skipton on Swale will be our permanent home for years to come and allow us to maintain continuity and stability for our critical care service.”

Built with sustainability in mind, the new base will offer energy-efficient infrastructure and will feature a clinical planning room, an advanced training and simulation suite, crew accommodation, wellbeing zones and various meeting spaces.

The cost of the development is expected to be covered by pre-planned savings and investments, grant funding, philanthropic support and private donations.

The base will be located on the outskirts of Skipton on Swale, near Thirsk.

“This new airbase represents a signi­ficant investment for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and one that is entirely aimed at improving the service we deliver to the communities we serve." Mike said.

"It will strengthen our service, enhance patient care and provide a modern facility designed speci­fically for the needs of our aviation and medical crew.

"It has only been possible through the continued generosity of our supporters and funders whose backing is pivotal to us sustaining, and improving, our life-saving work.”

The project has been designed by Leeds based architects Group Ginger, and the charity are now in the process of appointing a lead contractor and will then commence the development.

A completion date is yet be confirmed.