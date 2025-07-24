Planning granted for 83-home development near Normanton

Planning permission has been granted for a housing development near Normanton.

Wakefield-based housebuilder Avant Homes West Yorkshire has acquired a six-acre site in Altofts and been granted planning permission for an 83-home, £20.4m residential development.

Called Altofts Acres and located off Wharfedale Drive near Normanton, the firm said the development would will comprise a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Work is expected to start on site this month, with the first residents anticipated to move into their new homes in February 2026.

Artist's impression of the homes.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director Richard Hosie said: “As a business we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in popular locations.

“Altofts Acres is evidence of this. Our development will create a new, thriving community which will benefit the local area and the people who live there.

“We look forward to starting work on development and provide prospective buyers in the Altofts area with a new range of practically designed, energy efficient new homes.”