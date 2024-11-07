Plans have been submitted to build 73 homes next to a railway line in Pontefract.

Barratt Homes has applied to build the properties on land off Cobblers Lane.

The 2.4 hectare site, which previously belonged to Wakefield Council, is bounded to the north by the Dearne Valley rail line and agricultural lane to the east.

The area was allocated for housing under the council’s new Local Plan, which was introduced in January.

Designs include 37 three-bedroom homes and 29 four-bedroom homes, to be sold on the open market, plus seven three-bedroom ‘affordable’ homes.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the developer says: “The development proposals deliver a range of new homes which takes into account the current housing needs, housing demands and housing stock of Pontefract and the wider Wakefield area.

“Ten different house types have been incorporated into the proposals, including two-storey semi-detached and detached properties.

“The scale/heights of the buildings will ensure that the residential amenity of existing and proposed residents is protected.”

The scheme also involves creating an area of public open space to the west of the site.

Accuess to the homes would be provided by extending Parker Avenue and Hartley Way.

A 3m wide pedestrian and cycle route from Cobbles Lane is also planned.

If the scheme goes ahead, the developer would be required to make financial contributions to improve nearby schools and recreation areas through the council’s community infrastructure levy charging scheme.

The report adds: “The development is predicted to generate low traffic volumes during peak times, which would not result in a material or severe impact on the safe and efficient operation of the local highway network.”

If, approved, the development is expected to take two years to complete and worth £10m to the local economy, including creating 40 jobs.

A planning application to build 52 homes at the site was submitted in 2019 but no decision was made by planning officers.

According to the statement, the previous application would be withdrawn if the new one is approved by the local authority.