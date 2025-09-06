Plans for new power station development in Ferrybridge - have your say

People are being given the opportunity to have their say on plans for a new power station development in Ferrybridge.

The Ferrybridge Next Generation project could see the construction and operation of an electricity generation station, with up to two gas turbine units located on the former Ferrybridge C Power Station site, alongside a natural gas pipeline and associated infrastructure to bring fuel to the site.

The power station would connect to the existing Ferrybridge C 275k V National Grid Substation.

The station is being designed so that it can run on hydrogen, as a lower carbon alternative to natural gas.

Statutory consultation phase launched inviting communities and stakeholders to have their say on project proposals.

It would also be able to operate using natural gas or a blend of hydrogen and natural gas until a technically and commercially viable hydrogen supply becomes available to the site.

Construction, subject to consent and a final investment decision could start in 2028, with completion in the early 2030s.

Catriona Scobie, project manager, for Ferrybridge Next Generation said: “We’re very proud of our history at the Ferrybridge site and of the strong links we’ve built with the local economy and community.

"We are looking forward to welcoming people to these events, which provide the opportunity for the community to learn more about our proposals for the future of the site, and for SSE to hear their views.

“Critically, our plan includes future-proofing the station, so it is ready to run on hydrogen as policy frameworks and infrastructure are developed, aligning with the UK Government’s decarbonisation goals.

"The station’s flexibility and hydrogen capabilities mean it could be a key asset in the UK's energy mix, especially as we look to generate more of our power from renewables.”

As a site of former coal-fired stations, Ferrybridge has a long history of power generation. SSE has owned and operated generation assets at the site for more than 20 years.

Before this, the first power station started operation more than 100 years ago. Ferrybridge Next Generation is one of the ways in which SSE is seeking to repurpose the site, while maintaining its power generation legacy.

Alongside this, SSE is already constructing a battery energy storage system at Ferrybridge, which is due to enter operation this year.

As part of a wider strategy to develop hydrogen power in the UK SSE is developing hydrogen production and storage projects, and investing in a multi-million pound partnership with Siemens Energy to deliver gas turbine technology capable of running on 100 per cent hydrogen by 2030.

All consultation materials including the consultation brochure, maps and feedback forms are available to view and download at www.ssethermal.com/FBNG

Five in-person events will be held at the following times and locations where documents can also be requested:

Thursday, September 18: 5pm – 8pm at Knottingley Town Hall Community Centre Hilltop, Headlands Lane, WF11 9DG.

Friday, September 19: 4pm – 7pm at Haddlesey Church Hall, Millfield Road, Chapel Haddlesey, Selby YO8 8QF.

Saturday, September 20: 11am – 2pm at Knottingley Town Hall Community Centre.

Monday, September 22: 1pm – 4pm at Brotherton Parish Hall, 9 Old Great N Road, Byram, Knottingley, WF11 9DJ.

Tuesday, September 23: 5pm – 8pm at Ferrybridge Community Centre, The Square, Ferrybridge, Knottingley WF11 8PQ.

Feedback and comments on Ferrybridge Next Generation Power Station should be submitted before 11.59pm on Monday, October 6, 2025.