Plans resubmitted to convert former legal offices into HMO for 20 people

Plans have been resubmitted to convert former legal offices in Pontefract town centre into a house share for 20 people.

Wakefield Council rejected a similar scheme proposing a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for 23 residents at Newgate House in September last year after more than 400 people objected.

Planning officers said at the time that the development would lead to highway safety issues and “be harmful to the amenity of existing and future occupiers.”

The vacant building, which lies within a conversation area, was constructed around 1930 as a labour exchange and most recently used as offices for a legal firm.

A new application for a reduced number of bedrooms at the property said: “The owner plans to invest up to half a million pounds to form the accommodation which will be managed by a company specialising in this form of development.

“The tenants will be strictly vetted and we envisage the majority to be professionals employed locally on a contract basis requiring short-term accommodation.

“The site is considered ideal in its location, with good local rail and bus links to major towns and cities.”

The design and access statement said the premises would be managed by on-site staff who would supervise security and provide “general concierge-style facilities for tenants.”

It added: “The applicants deem the operation to be more akin to a hotel style operator for short to medium tenants.

“Our scheme will provide quality serviced accommodation that is not available in the area.”

The document said there had been a number of attempted break-ins since the building became empty.

Last week, Leeds Crown Court heard West Yorkshire Police offices raided the 6,000 sq ft premises on October 8 last year and found eight rooms filled with 2,300 cannabis plants.

They also found a small living quarters with beds and refrigerated food, and the two ‘gardeners’ were detained.

Eight people have objected since the new proposals were submitted on September 4.

One resident said: “This is a residential neighbourhood, next to a church and primary school.

“Placing 20 such individuals in close living accommodation with shared amenities is a recipe for conflict.

“Unfortunately, there is probably a need for this sort of accommodation in our society but it requires careful planning with regard to appropriate amenities and location, which this application does not meet.”

No comments in favour of the scheme have so far been submitted.