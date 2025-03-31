Plans submitted for 59 houses on farmland in Pontefract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to build 59 houses on farmland on the outskirts of Pontefract.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme involves the construction of 39 four-bedroom family homes plus 18 ‘affordable’ properties on a strip of land to the south of the town off Ackworth Road.

The 3.3 hectare site has been allocated for housing under Wakefield Council’s Local Plan, which was adopted in January last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application by Strata Homes also includes providing public open spaces and landscaping.

Plans have been submitted to build 59 homes on farmland off Ackworth Road, Pontefract. Google image.

A statement submitted on behalf of the company said: “The site is located within a sustainable location.

“It is within walking and cycling distance of a wide array of services and facilities located within the settlement area of Pontefract.

“The proposal seeks to deliver a high-quality residential development which responds positively to the character and quality of the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The design and layout of the proposed scheme has been carefully considered to make best use of the land and take into account the surrounding context to provide a layout that reflects the local character”.

Proposals for the affordable homes include building 11 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom properties.

The site lies immediately to the south of agricultural land which was the subject of a controversial planning application for 211 homes last year.

The council’s planning and highways committee approved the scheme despite pleas to reject it over potential flooding risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes will build the homes in a second second phase of development.

The application received 187 objections from residents concerned about flooding, traffic dangers and the loss of wildlife in the area.

George Ayre, councillor for Pontefract South ward, told a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall how people living next to the site had been left homeless due to flooding.

The Labour councillor said he had been campaigning against the development for six years as he urged committee members to turn down the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officer’s report said a flood risk assessment was carried out at the site in 2022.

“The flood risk from the majority of sources is considered to be low, however, there is a need for a precautionary approach to development close to the existing watercourse on the southern site boundary,” it said.

The application was approved by four votes to two, with one councillor abstaining.