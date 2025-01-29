Plans submitted for HMO next to Normanton pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to build a house share for six people next to a pub in Normanton.

The scheme also involves converting former offices next to The Black Swan, on Castleford Road, into a one-bedroom flat.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council said the property would provide “high end professional accommodation” if permission was granted to turn the property into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

A planning statement said: “It will primarily attract young professionals, especially those new to the area, who are looking to settle in the vicinity, and also for those working on short term contracts at the vast development along the M62 corridor.

Plans have been submitted to convert former offices next to the Black Swan pub, in Normanton, into a HMO.

“With the Wakefield district undergoing investment from a residential, commercial and leisure perspective, this property development is believed to be filling a gap in the market.”

The building lies just outside a conservation area and has previously been used as offices, commercial premises and a pub.

Although not listed with Historic England, it is considered a ‘building of local interest’ along with the pub next door, according to a heritage statement submitted on behalf of the applicant.

It said: “There will be minimal alterations to the external fabric of the structure.

“No intrusive works are to be carried out on any part of the external elevations of the stone structure facing onto Castleford Road.

“All works will be implemented in a sympathetic way to avoid any architectural impact on the host dwelling.”

The proposals include providing four parking spaces for the property.

The report continues: “Through experience it is noted that the majority of occupants do not own vehicles and predominantly utilise public transport or bicycles.”

The report said the applicant accepted that there was already a high concentration of HMOs in Normanton, but added: “We believe this highlights the need for this type of accommodation.

“To the best of our knowledge these types of single unit rooms are quickly occupied, thanks in part to the extensive work opportunities close by, examples being Wakefield Europort trading estate, Castleford, Wakefield and Leeds town centres, all accessible via the local transport networks.”