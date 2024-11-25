Plans submitted to demolish Kellingley Social Club and Sports Pavillion

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans to redevelop the site of the Kellingley Sports and Social Club have taken a step forward.

A planning application has been submitted for the demolition of the Kellingley Social Club and Sports Pavilion.

A new sports pavilion will be constructed in its place for community activities and a social club.

A decision is expected to be made by February 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Planning permission has been submitted to demolish the Kellingley Social Club and Sports Pavillion A new sports pavilion will be built in its place with a new bar and function room, changing facilities and spectator provisionPlanning permission has been submitted to demolish the Kellingley Social Club and Sports Pavillion A new sports pavilion will be built in its place with a new bar and function room, changing facilities and spectator provision
Planning permission has been submitted to demolish the Kellingley Social Club and Sports Pavillion A new sports pavilion will be built in its place with a new bar and function room, changing facilities and spectator provision

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “The people of Knottingley have waited too long for work to progress on this site and it’s time to deliver.

Read More
Conservative councillors call for U-turn on National Insurance and £3 bus fares

“Various proposals have been put forward for its future. I hope that this latest news provides reassurance to the local community that work is continuing to transform the area.

“We remain committed to investing in Knottingley and delivering on our promise to provide improved facilities that everyone can enjoy.”

Related topics:Michael GrahamWakefield Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice