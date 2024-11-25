Plans submitted to demolish Kellingley Social Club and Sports Pavillion

Plans to redevelop the site of the Kellingley Sports and Social Club have taken a step forward.

A planning application has been submitted for the demolition of the Kellingley Social Club and Sports Pavilion.

A new sports pavilion will be constructed in its place for community activities and a social club.

A decision is expected to be made by February 2025.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “The people of Knottingley have waited too long for work to progress on this site and it’s time to deliver.

“Various proposals have been put forward for its future. I hope that this latest news provides reassurance to the local community that work is continuing to transform the area.

“We remain committed to investing in Knottingley and delivering on our promise to provide improved facilities that everyone can enjoy.”