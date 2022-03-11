Plans to build new park on Welbeck landfill site to be discussed next week

Cabinet members will be asked to authorise a plan that outlines the next steps that need to be taken to create Welbeck Country Park, in Normanton, with a view to presenting a final report in the summer that will outline a vision of how the park will look, the cost to build it, and how it can be made sustainable for future generations.

The council has previously committed to restoring the Welbeck landfill site, in Normanton and the surrounding area, to create an extensive new country park to attract visitors to the area and for residents to enjoy.

An update of the work already undertaken has been published and will also be discussed by senior councillors on March 15.

Consultations and a commercial review of the site have already started, and the plans are expected to develop the former landfill site into an area of outstanding conservation and biodiversity.

This could include a visitors centre, café, cycle routes, through to areas that include education centres and areas for activities such as bike trials and water sports.

Over the next few months, and subject to approval from cabinet, the council will carry out extensive engagement with local people and organisations to get their views, and more work will be undertaken to develop a masterplan that will include artist’s impressions of the new park.

Opportunities will be identified to blend outdoor activities, conservation, biodiversity, and ecology with renewable technologies, where possible.

This would support a number of the council’s objectives on climate change and access to parks and green spaces.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “Our commitment to a new country park at Welbeck supports many of the pledges we as a Council have made to our residents.

“It delivers on our promise to invest in our parks and greenspaces, to support and promote good health, wellbeing, active lifestyles and to support nature recovery.

“As these exciting plans develop there will be opportunities to consider outdoor activities, options for a visitors centre and café, and to consider the types of habitats created at the park, all of which could combine to create a real destination for people across the district to enjoy.”