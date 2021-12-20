Plans to create 175 eco-friendly homes and two retail units in Knottingley welcomed

The proposed scheme would see 175 energy efficient new homes built on a former quarry on cleaned up land that would also be redeveloped to include a large ecological area to encourage wildlife, with ponds to support eco diversity.

The proposed scheme would see 175 energy efficient new homes built on a former quarry on cleaned up land that would also be redeveloped to include a large ecological area to encourage wildlife, with ponds to support eco diversity.

By using solar panels to generate electricity the scheme promises that homes would have a 20 per cent lower level of carbon emissions.

Others benefits include attracting investment and supporting regeneration in and around Knottingley as outlined in the new Knottingley & Ferrybridge masterplan.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, to be known as Jackson’s Landing after the former glass factory that was based there, will provide a large range of family homes.

The project is being supported by the Brownfield Housing Fund initiative and plans are being progressed through West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which has recently agreed for the project to move forward to the business case stage.

Coun Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Property, said: “We welcome this new initiative that would allow new energy efficient homes to be developed in Knottingley as this will support regeneration that will benefit residents, with the prospect of new jobs, and benefit both the local and wider district economy.”

The development is by Castleford based Noble Homes and Chris Vause, Technical Manager said: “As we celebrate our 60th year, we plan to provide 175 new homes in Knottingley and would like to thank the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for their assistance through the Brownfield Housing Fund process.”

Coun Denise Jeffery, Chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Place, Regeneration and Planning Committee, said: “This is great example of how the brownfield housing fund can support the development of eco-friendly projects.

“This is vitally important as we work together to tackle the climate emergency and provide more homes for a range of people. Both are part of the Mayor’s pledges to West Yorkshire.