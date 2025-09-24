Plans to open 5-a-side football centre at industrial unit approved

Plans have been approved to convert an industrial unit in Wakefield into an indoor football centre.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead to proposals which include opening a bar and cafe at the premises on Flanshaw Way, in Flanshaw.

The scheme, submitted by Kixx Wakefield, includes opening the facility daily from 9am to 10pm.

Plans include providing three 5-a-side pitches, a training pitch, bar area, changing rooms, toilets and a first aid room, along with 58 parking bays for customers.

Three full-time staff members are expected to be based at the centre.

A planning officer’s report said the change of use of the site from industrial premises to a football centre was acceptable despite it being in an employment zone.

The document said six similar industrial sites in the area had been vacant for up to two years.

The report said: “The site has been vacant for several months since the previous company went into administration and the property was advertised as available from August 2024 to April 2025.

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “As the business grows, further employment opportunities will be created.

“Indirect employment will also result from partnerships with local schools, suppliers, and service providers.

Approving the scheme, the officer said: “The proposal is also considered acceptable in terms design, appearance, visual amenity, residential amenity, highway safety, security, flood risk, drainage, ecology and biodiversity.”