Plaque installed at Wakefield Labour Club in memory of former president George Denton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A plaque has been installed at a Wakefield club in memory of much loved former president who died last year.

George Denton, who was president of Wakefield Labour Club for the best part of three decades, died aged 74.

Current “Red Shed” president Matthew Hallas said: “A very select few have had a plaque posted in the club after their passing. George was very much one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A stalwart servant of the club, he served two terms as president.

Wakefield Labour Club officers and beer festival management with the plaque. Current club president Matthew Hallas is holding the plaque.

"He was a hugely popular, friendly and much loved figure in the club for many years.

"It was felt that his plaque should be portrayed in a glass, as he loved a pint or two especially, Belgian beers.

"It seems appropriate given his warm and jovial personality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Losing him so suddenly and in these circumstances, has been a massive shock and he is much missed by all.”

George Denton

Mr Denton’s daughter Nicola Jukes paid tribute to her father in November.

She said: “My dad was an inspiration to all who knew him, the most kind man I have ever known, always giving sweets to the kids on the close were we lived, 10p bread to the neighbours as he didn't like to waste, cheap socks from his work, and the best his home made wine or beer to everyone who actually liked it.”

George was in Wakefield in April 1949, one of four children of Claude and Eve.

He was Carol, Julie and Chris’s brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Hallas with the plaque

He grew up in Flanshaw, went to St Michael’s Middle School and then Ings Road School.

After going out together for about two years George and Elaine got married at St James Church in Chapelthorpe in 1970.

When he retired he filled his time at Wakefield Labour Club.

He worked behind the bar, sorted the barrels and was paid in beer tokens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hallas added: “To say he will be missed is a massive understatement. He will leave behind memories of a kind, generous, hard working president who will be remembered as a club legend.