Plaque unveiled to celebrate Wakefield Historical Society and Wakefield Civic Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A plaque has been unveiled at Wakefield Town Hall to mark the contributions of two of the city’s key organisations.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wakefield Historical Society has reached its 100th anniversary, and the Wakefield Civic Society has reached its 60th anniversary.

The plaque marks the close partnership between the council and local groups, as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024. The year-long programme of breath-taking spectacles, unique festivals and community-led activities celebrates all the Wakefield district has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield’s Mayor, Coun Darren Byford unveiled the plaque at a special event, which also included a film about the two societies, their history and ongoing legacy in Wakefield, funded as part of the Our Heritage Our Stories project by National Lottery players.

Coun Darren Byford, Mayor of Wakefield, Kevin Trickett (Chair of Wakefield Civic Society), and Pam Judkins (President of Wakefield Historical Society).

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “I am happy that we are celebrating the amazing contribution that members of the societies have made to the city.

“Both societies were founded in the Kingswood Suite at Wakefield Town Hall, almost 40 years apart. They continue to play an active and important role in the city, including supporting each other and the Council on various projects.”

Kevin Trickett from Wakefield Civic Society said: “The new blue plaque is a recognition of the close working and the mutual respect the Council and the Society have for each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very pleasing that the recognition is shared with Wakefield Historical Society. They are our senior by some 40 years, and we have close ties with them.

"Wakefield Civic Society has been putting up blue plaques in and around Wakefield since 1995, but this is the first time our own work has been recognised on a plaque!”

Pam Judkins from Wakefield Historical Society said “We are very proud the Society has reached 100 years old and is still going strong today. We are delighted that this new plaque recognises the value of both the historical society and the civic society to Wakefield.”

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “We are thrilled that The Wakefield Historical Society and Wakefield Civic Society are being recognised with a plaque on their special anniversaries.

"It celebrates their invaluable contributions to preserving Wakefield’s rich heritage.”