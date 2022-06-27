Residents in Wrenthorpe raised over £1300 for the Wakefield Hospice at their Platinum Jubilee street party celebration.

Residents living on Whitehall Crescent and Whitehall Avenue came together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month alongside the rest of the country.

They marked the incredible 70-year anniversary of Her Majesty’s coronation by holding an afternoon tea party and BBQ, with events and games for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

Over 100 people attended the event, with the oldest resident including 101-year-old Mary, and two babies who were only two weeks and six weeks old.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 people turned up to the street party.

Twenty years ago, neighbours in the area held a party to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Rebecca Holley, who was at the event two decades ago, reprised her role as secretary on the planning committee.

Rebecca said: “We chose to donate to the Wakefield Hospice as several members of the committee have experienced having family member’s at the hospice, which is why it is close to our hearts and a few people on the street are McMillan nurses.”

The committee reached out to a number of local businesses for donations and received restaurant vouchers, food hampers and a case of beer, among other things, which were sold to generate the much-needed funds.

Mary, who is the oldest resident on the street, remembers the birth and coronation of Queen Elizabeth. She was one of the main organisers of the event two decades ago and played a part in helping the committee this year.

101-year-old resident Mary joined in the celebrations.