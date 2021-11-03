Police appeal after 38-year-old seriously injured in Hemsworth crash
Officers in Wakefield are appealing for information after a man was left seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Hemsworth.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:41 am
Updated
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 11:25 am
It is reported that a red Subaru Forrester was travelling in Southmoor Road, Hemsworth, when it was involved in a road traffic collision at around 7.30am on Monday (November 1).
No other vehicles were involved and the driver, a 38-year-old man, went to hospital with injuries and his condition is described as serious and potentially life altering.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has dashcam footage of how the Subaru was being driven prior to the collision.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PC 0939 Empsall on 101, quoting reference number 13210561590.