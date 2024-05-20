Police appeal after man in his 20s killed in crash on M1 near Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following the death of a driver in a fatal incident on the M1.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak with anyone who saw or has footage of a collision on the M1 northbound at about 8.25pm on Sunday, May 19.

Police said a grey Ford Ranger collided with the central reservation after crossing lanes as it approached the entrance slip way of junction 41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended but sadly the driver, a man in his 20’s from Huddersfield, was confirmed to have died at the scene.

Police are appealing for information.

A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the incident today and police are keen to speak with anyone who saw or has footage of the car from junction 42 of the M1 onwards.

Anyone who saw the car, has footage, or can assist the police investigation in any way is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police reference 13240269114.