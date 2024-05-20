Police appeal after man in his 20s killed in crash on M1 near Wakefield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak with anyone who saw or has footage of a collision on the M1 northbound at about 8.25pm on Sunday, May 19.
Police said a grey Ford Ranger collided with the central reservation after crossing lanes as it approached the entrance slip way of junction 41.
Emergency services attended but sadly the driver, a man in his 20’s from Huddersfield, was confirmed to have died at the scene.
A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the incident today and police are keen to speak with anyone who saw or has footage of the car from junction 42 of the M1 onwards.
Anyone who saw the car, has footage, or can assist the police investigation in any way is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police reference 13240269114.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat