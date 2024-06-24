Police appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in Upton crash

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Jun 2024, 09:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Upton which resulted in a motorcyclist suffering serious injuries.

Officers were called to Field Lane, Upton, at 11.49am on Friday, June 21, to a report of a crash involving a blue Mitsubishi L200 and an orange and black KTM off-road motorcycle.

The crash happened at the junction with Pennine View.

The motorcyclist suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crash happened at the junction with Pennine View.The crash happened at the junction with Pennine View.
The crash happened at the junction with Pennine View.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or manner of driving or riding of either vehicle prior to the collision.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles involved.

Information can be passed to the Roads Policing Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 706 of 21 June.

Related topics:Police